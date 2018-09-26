SPICE raising money for Canada hockey tournament with 24 hour triathlon

A 24 hour triathlon will be taken on by supporters of a Slough special needs hockey team to raise money to travel to a tournament in Toronto, Canada.

Members of SPICE Jets are planning to attend the 25th annual Special Hockey Tournament in March 2019 and are hoping to raise £5,000 for their 3556 mile journey from London.

There will be about 70 teams from the USA and Canada taking part in the tournament, along with SPICE Jets and one other UK team.

Club secretary Jo Hodgson told the Express: “It’s a really really nice, friendly tournament. If you haven’t got enough players people lend you theirs.

“It’s the 25th anniversary so it should be a really good one.”

To raise money to achieve their dream, members, parents and supporters will take on a 24 hour triathlon at the Slough Ice Arena’s gym between lunchtime on Saturday, October 27 and Sunday, October 28 with the aim of travelling a collective 3556 miles.

The 24 hours have been divided up into 15 minute segments of running or walking, cycling or cross training.

Participants can sign up to as many time slots as they feel they can handle.

SPICE Jets, which practices at the Slough Icea Arena in Montem Lane, has members with a variety of special needs including autism, Asperger’s Syndrome, developmental delay and Down’s syndrome.

Jo says since the newly refurbished ice arena opened its doors to the public in April this year, SPICE membership has received a boost.

Last year, the Express reported how the club participated in last year’s Special Hockey Tournament and played ‘absolutely fantastically’, despite minimum practice time due to the Slough Ice Arena’s closure.

As well as its SPICE Jets hockey team, the club also has synchronised skating group Team Spice and a general skating club.

Visit to donate www.justgiving.com/campaign/spicejetstocanada?utm_term=VbM3Y9Mw7 and visit

www.spiceskating.org/ for information on SPICE.