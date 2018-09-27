Youtube video project fights against negative perceptions of Slough

A YouTube video which challenges the negative image of Slough has been produced as part of a project with students from Arbour Vale School and youth charity Aik Saath.

The clip, titled ‘Slough – Forget What You Think You Know’ was screened on Friday, September 21, at an event at Arbour Park Community Sports Stadium, celebrating 80 years since Slough received its Royal Charter as a town.

Narrating the video is veteran regional press photographer Mike Swift, who makes comments like ‘no green spaces, absolutely no beautiful places’, ‘absolutely no history whatsoever and ‘I have no idea what anybody would see in this town’.

The photographer does so ironically, as his comments are accompanied by shots of attractive parts of the town, including Slough’s many parks, brand new leisure facilities and stylish architecture including the Porter Building in Brunel Way.

It also shows some historic parts of the town such as the memorial to poet Thomas Gray and St Giles CofE Church in Stoke Poges.

The idea for the project started at the start of the year as a result of a discussion at Arbour Vale School in Farnham Road where students expressed a negative outlook of their town.

Sidonie Garcia, head of global learning at the special needs school, spoke to Aik Saath founder Rob Deeks, who arranged some community cohesion and conflict resolution workshops.

In March, the charity took a group of 11 students, aged 16 to 19, around different parts of the town to film their project and help change their perception of the borough.

“The idea wasn’t so much about the video itself, it was about going to see these places with the students to make them see that there’s a lot to do in Slough and a lot on offer,” said Sidonie.

One of the visits not featured in the documentary included a visit to the Mars factory where students learnt about career opportunities with the company.

Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHxjqhXeP8w to watch the video.