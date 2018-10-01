Slough Borough Council leader visits The Centre construction site

The leader of Slough Borough Council (SBC) has toured the building site of the The Centre in Farnham Road and has described it as ‘a truly state-of-the-art leisure facility’.

Councillor James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) was joined by cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) to see how building work is progressing ahead of The Centre’s official opening, which is due in spring 2019.

The building is now fully clad and watertight, with the polycarbonate cladding encasing the main swimming pool in blue and the four court sports hall in orange.

Mechanical and electrical installations are underway and the sports hall is set to use specialist technology that will create illuminated line markings for different sports.

SBC says this will be the first time this kind of technology will be installed in the UK.

Cllr Swindlehurst said: “I am delighted to see our vision for The Centre taking shape. This is an exciting time for sports-led regeneration in Slough and our final facility to be delivered under our leisure strategy is the biggest and most ambitious.

“The Centre will be a truly state-of-the-art leisure facility, designed to meet the needs of families, recreational fitness enthusiasts and professional sportspeople alike; and it will be a striking addition to the Farnham Road.”

Cllr Anderson added: “In my lifetime I’ve seen The Centre in all its forms, from the original 1930s community centre built for workers on the Slough Trading Estate, to a more modern community centre in the 1990s.

“I've used The Centre many times in all its incarnations and I can't wait to see this top class leisure facility open its doors and join all those who live and work here, in having even more reasons to get active.”

The project is being undertaken by Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), a partnership between SBC and Morgan Sindall Investments Ltd.

When open, it will be managed by Everyone Active, which began a 10-year partnership with the council in June 2017.