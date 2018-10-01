Fire destroys several garages and sheds in Slough

A fire destroyed several garages, sheds and outbuildings in Shaggy Calf Lane in Slough yesterday evening (Sunday).

Two fire crews from Slough Fire Station and one from Langley were called to the scene at about 7.10pm.

A total of two garages, two outbuildings and two garden sheds were destroyed by the fire, the cause of which is still being investigated by Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters spent about three hours on the scene and managed to stop the blaze spreading to two houses.

Two homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure and firefighters managed to recover a car from one of the garages before it was damaged.

No one was injured.