Meet and Mingle receives grant from Louis Baylis Trust

A women’s social group in Slough which is soon to start its own men’s branch has been given a boost by a grant from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Meet and Mingle, which received a £500 grant in July, provides a wide range of sports activites, support services, trips out and more for women of all ages.

As well as activities such as cycling, yoga, tennis, dancing and art, the group also has cancer support groups in Slough and High Wycombe, a carer support group, a support group for working women and more.

Recent outings organised by the group include a visit to Buckingham Palace and trips to the theatre and seaside.

The group celebrates holidays from multiple cultures together, with a Diwali party and a Christmas lunch in this year’s programme.

Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshall said: “We’re really thankful for the grant, it will help us organise more events and help the community.

“We started with 18 ladies — within five years now we have over 400 members because our umbrella is getting bigger and bigger. We’re not stopping, we just keep going and going.”

The group is starting a social group in High Wycombe, having started a cancer support group two years ago and is launching a men’s branch in Slough on November 19.

“There’s so many men who have been asking us saying that they wanted similar activities.”

Aksa hopes the group will improve men’s health and wellbeing and escape loneliness and isolation.

Visit https://www.meetandmingle.co.uk/ for more information.