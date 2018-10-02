Residents reminded not to leave cooking unattended after Slough kitchen fire

Firefighters have warned people to keep an eye on their cooking after attending a kitchen fire in Rochford Gardens last night (Monday).

A crew from Langley Fire Station and another from Slough were called to the fire at about 8.45pm.

They managed to contain the fire to the kitchen and were at the scene for about two hours.

Langley Fire Station crew manager Mark Sadvington said: “As a general reminder, we would like to tell people to not leave their cooking unattended.”