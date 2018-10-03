Former arm wrestling champion from Slough says parking fine is unjust

A disgruntled plasterer from Slough says he was wrongly fined after he was mistakenly logged as parking for almost 24 hours outside the Bath Road Retail Park.

Richard Poole says he used the shopping centre’s car park on the mornings of September 6 and 7 for about half an hour at a time to buy supplies from B&Q.

Later that month the 55-year-old received a fine of £100 in the post from Highview Parking, which claimed he had stayed at the car park for 23 hours and 39 minutes, exceeding the maximum stay for shoppers.

The former British arm wrestling champion told the Express: “The only think they could possibly say is there’s something wrong with our system because they could see your vehicle [on camera] going out that same day.

The father-of-two said he spoke to the manager of B&Q who was aware of his two visits and has contacted the parking firm on his behalf.

“If they didn’t have him as proof, because it’s in the system, I wouldn’t have had a leg to stand on.”

Highview Parking have been contacted for comment.