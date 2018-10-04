Recruiter from Slough wins title at National Apprenticeship Awards regional stage

An 18-year-old HR and recruitment apprentice from Slough has bagged a gong at the South West regional stage of the National Apprenticeship Awards.

The regional awards, held on Tuesday, September 25 in Bristol, celebrated both employers and individual apprentices for their hard work.

Vikas Khan, from Slough, who works as a finance recruiter for service provider Arvato, won the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year award.

The award ceremony classed Slough as being in the South West.

The former student of Maidenhead’s Desborough College said: “The need to support my family has driven me to go down the apprenticeship pathway and I have gained so much confidence along the way. My mum is so proud of me!

“I work in a fantastic and supportive team who have enabled me to grow within my role and future development in Arvato.

“This recognition will help me achieve all my dreams for the future.”