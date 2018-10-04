Man from Slough who stole bank cards for shopping spree is jailed

A 31-year-old man from Slough who stole bank cards from a car in Windsor and used them for a shopping spree has been jailed.

Adam Higgins, of Derwent Drive pleaded guilty to theft from a motor vehicle and 10 counts of fraud by false representation at Slough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

He was sentenced to 22 weeks imprisonment.

On July 3, Higgins broke into a vehicle parked on Adelaide Square in Windsor before stealing a wallet containing cash and bank cards.

He then used the bank cards to buy items at a number of stores in the Windsor and Slough area the following day.

He was charged with the offences on Wednesday, September 5.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Martin Key, of Maidenhead Police Station, said: “I am pleased with the sentence that the court has imposed.

“Theft from motor vehicles cause victims undue stress and often the items taken can be of a sentimental value.”