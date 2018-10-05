Meet the man who documents the dumped sofas, fridges and mattresses of Slough

A postman from Langley has been snapping the abandoned sofas, fridges and mattresses of Slough on his rounds and sharing the pictures with an international audience on social media.

Scott McNeish, 46, of Broad Platts, Langley, started the Instagram account abandoned_sofas_of_Slough in January last year after noticing the number of dumped settees he passed on his deliveries.

“It just came to a point where every day I was spotting these sofas everywhere – I just thought I would document them,” he said.

He has since extended his hobby to taking photos for the fridges_of_Slough_county and the dumped_mattresses_of_Slough Instagram accounts and started uploading pictures to @DumpedSofas on Twitter in June.

While Scott’s family do not share his photographic passion, his two children let him know if they spot any potential shots while out playing Pokemon Go.

Scott has become part of an international community and swaps photos with fellow enthusiasts from across the world.

“I’m quite friendly with a guy in Portland in America. I said to him the other day the way the Americans dump their sofas is quite neat and tidy — right by the kerb and it’s straight. The same goes for mattresses and fridges as well.”

He says this is a way to encourage passers-by to help themselves but he does not think British fly tippers are as bothered.

A picture he has taken of footballs on top of a Slough garage is on the cover of the @LostFootballs 2019 calendar, the proceeds of which go to the Sporting Memories Foundation.

While Scott admits getting ‘excited’ when he sees a dumped sofa or mattress, he says he is perplexed that so many items are wasted.

He wondered if Slough Borough Council’s bulky item collection fees are too expensive – they are £5 per item with a minimum charge of £15, for a maximum of seven items.

Slough’s cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said that the bulky item collection fee was recently reduced and there is no charge for pensioners and disabled people.

He said: “Sadly some people are still anti-social and will fly tip however low the price.

“We will take action when we catch them and also remove the waste when we are made aware of it.”