Figures reveal motorists in Slough spend longer on the road compared to the Royal Borough 

Motorists can expect longer delays in Slough compared to in Windsor or Maidenhead, according to Government figures.

Department for Transport statistics say drivers in Slough can expect to be delayed for 101 seconds per mile and 34 minutes for every 20 miles, compared to 33 seconds per mile and 11 minutes for every 20 miles in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Average delay time in England is 47 seconds per mile.

The figures, for 2017, show a 10 per cent drop in delays in Slough from 2016, compared to 14 per cent in the Royal Borough.

In 2017, motorists in Slough traversed A-roads at 16mph on average, up seven per cent from 2016.

In the Royal Borough, motorists averaged 28mph, up five per cent.

A Slough Borough Council spokeswoman said the council did not feel it was ‘a fair comparison’ to look at Slough’s delays next to the whole of England, which has quieter, rural A-roads.

She said a lot of traffic on the A4 Bath Road in Slough is due to its proximity to the M4 motorway.

Slough Borough Council has made major improvements recently, including at the A355 by the Copthorne roundabout, and has work planned for Farnham Road and the A4, she said.

She added that the number of traffic lights on the western side of the A4 have been cut down to

reduce delays.

But Langley Neighbourhood Forum secretary Shin Dhother says traffic is still a big problem in Langley, which he thinks is mainly due to the concentration of schools.

The founder of the Slough Outreach homeless project says he has to leave his Langley home at 8.10am to get to an appointment in Upton at 9am.

“If more children were cycling to school then parents wouldn’t have to take their cars out,” said Shin.

“I think before you get to that point, people need to be educated and need to feel confident.”

Mr Dhother asked why car pooling schemes and school buses, which could be funded by the council, schools, or parents, were not a viable option.

A council spokeswoman said it has a dedicated officer working with 13 schools to discuss site-specific issues and reduce congestion, with four more chools due to sign up.

The council has rolled out cycling training schemes and run the Safer Steps campaign for pedestrians working with schools to cut down on car usage.