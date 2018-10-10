Wave of Light ceremony open to all, says Vishaal Foundation founder

People wishing to pay respects to their lost loved ones are invited to the Vishaal Foundation’s annual Wave of Light ceremony at Herschel Park on Monday.

Every year on October 15, which is Child Loss Rememberance Day, people paying respects light a candle at 7pm — creating a wave like effect across the globe.

But Slough Borough councillor Madhuri Bedi, who founded the Vishaal Foundation, says she wants anyone with a lost loved one of any age — not just a baby or child — to take part.

She also says the event, in which people write heartfelt messages on floating lanterns and release them into the lake, is not exclusive to parents either.

“What people forget is that the death of a child affects not just the parents. This service is for grandparents, godparents, siblings, it’s for so many people because that child has a relationship with so many people.”

The Vishaal Foundation was founded by Cllr Bedi in 2013 after her one-day-old son Vishaal passed away.

Monday’s ceremony will feature music from Burnham based community choir Pop Goes the Choir.

Attendees are asked to arrive for about 6.30pm.

Free parking is available at the National Foundation for Education Research car park, accessed from Upton Close.

Contact 07980 493314 or vishaalfoundation@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/thevishaalfoundation/ for details.