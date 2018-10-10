Blue Willow Day Nursery extension opens up 32 new places

A recently completed extension of the Blue Willow Day Nursery in Salt Hill Park has opened up 32 new places for children.

Funding to support the building work was provided by the Department for Education following a successful bid by Slough Borough Council (SBC) to get funds to offer more 30 hour childcare places across the borough.

The new extension was officially opened on Tuesday last week.

SBC was also successful in another bid to provide an extension to Lascelles Nursery, which was completed in the summer.

SBC cabinet member for education Cllr Shabnum Sadiq (Lab, Wexham Lea) said: “Increasing the number of free childcare places for working parents is a key priority for the council, and I am delighted we can now offer more places at this amazing new facility.

“We know it is very difficult for some parents to go back to work after having children because of the high costs of childcare, so providing 30 hours of free childcare with these new places could make a huge difference to some families.”

