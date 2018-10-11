In pictures: Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara hosts free community meal

People of all faiths and backgrounds were welcomed into the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara for a free meal on Friday as part of International Langar Week.

Langar Week is an awareness campaign encouraging people to come to Sikh places of worship for a free meal.

Gurdwaras across the world often have a kitchen which cooks vegetarian meals for anyone who comes in.

On Friday last week, MP for Slough Tan Dhesi visited the gurdwara in Bath Road to speak to attendees.

He told the Express the practice is ‘not just about food’ and says it ‘exemplifies equality’.

He said: “It’s for everyone, regardless of background, colour, creed or gender. It’s there to ensure that everybody is fed, including the most vulnerable in society.”

The MP added that in some grand gurdwaras like the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, about 100,000 meals are prepared every day in what he describes as a ‘military operation’. He said when the practice was introduced by the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak in India, it was a way of bringing people from across the caste system together ‘on an equal footing’.

Describing his visit to the Sikh temple in Slough, Mr Dhesi said: “It was great to see Sikhs and non-Sikhs just come together to learn more about a practice and a faith, but at the same time it was the community coming together.

“I think it’s important that we all take the time to learn about different faiths and cultures.”