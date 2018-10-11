Slough event marks World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day

A World Mental Health Day and World Homeless Day was held by Shelter and homeless support service Slough Outreach yesterday (Wednesday).

The event at the Slough Advice Centre in Church Street, was attended by several organisations including drug rehabilitation service Turning Point, Samaritans and homeless charity the London and Slough Run.

Staff from health services including Wexham Park Hospital’s TB clinic and the NHS bowel cancer screening service also attended as well as the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea).

Organisations provided information to passers-by and homeless service users, who were given free food and drink.

Senior administrator for Shelter Fran Summers said it was ‘totally appropriate’ that World Mental Health Day is on the same day as World Homeless Day.

“So many people who are homeless have mental health issues, I think it really needs to be highlighted.”

She said that there is a growing number of ex-offenders finding themselves on Slough’s streets and an increasing rate of Hepatitis C among the borough’s homeless people.

Shelter runs a drop-in service at the Slough Advice Centre — visit www.sloughadvicecentre.co.uk/housing/shelter/ for details.