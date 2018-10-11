Man jailed for four-and-a-half years after stabbing in Slough

A man has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after stabbing a man in Stratfield Road, Slough in March.

Ismail Khan, 27, of Richmond Crescent in Slough, was jailed on Tuesday at Reading Crown Court after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

He stood trial for five days at the same court and was convicted on Friday, September 21.

At 9pm on Tuesday March 20, Khan attacked a 33-year-old man in Stratfield Road, stabbing him four times.

The victim was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, but his injuries were not life threatening and he received stitches.

Khan was charged two days after the attack.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Richard Ayres, of Force CID at Slough, said: “This was a vicious attack on the victim, who was lucky not to sustain more serious injuries.

“The actions of Ismail Khan demonstrate that he is a danger to the public.

“I would like to thank the victim and witnesses in this case for their support and bravery during our investigation.”