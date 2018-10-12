Community art exhibition running at in Slough High Street

There is still time to see an art exhibition in the old Topshop site in Slough High Street, which runs until the end of Sunday.

The Bring Your Own Future exhibition features a range of work from artists from the Slough area including cubist-inspired paintings, watercolour landscapes and a sculpture made from litter pictured in different scenes and landmarks of the borough.

The exhibition was commissioned by Slough based art consortium Home Slough, which has been behind several art projects in the borough since last year.

Exhibition curator Andreas Schneider said: “This really is something that can make art in Slough somewhat visible.

“People think about Slough as not the first place to go for art and I think it’s important that we change that perception.”

The exhibition is free to enter and will be open from 10am till 6pm today (Friday) and tomorrow and from 12pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Visit www.homeslough.org.uk for details on Home Slough commissioned projects.