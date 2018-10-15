Youngsters enjoy bedtime stories at St Anthony's Catholic Primary School

A cuddly bear joined youngsters at St Anthony’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery for an evening of bedtime stories.

On Wednesday, October 3, more than 60 children dressed in pyjamas brought their own teddies, snuggled on comfy cushions and listened to stories read by staff and parents.

Benjamin Bear received a highly enthusiastic welcome at the school in Farnham Road.

Interim headteacher Debbie Rainer said: “It has been a great opportunity for parents and teachers to work together.

“St Anthony’s has a high quality nursery and parents were keen to chat with staff about the learning opportunities for their children.”

After story time, children tucked into some milk and cookies and chatted about the stories they had enjoyed before hearing home.

The school still has some nursery vacancies for children aged three and over.

Contact 01753 645828 or visit www.stanthonys.slough.sch.uk for details or to arrange a visit.