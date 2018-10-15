Course helping men build positive relationships launched in Slough

Men who may be struggling to find the right support for difficulties with their relationships at home are being invited onto a course by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

The free 12 week programme for men from Slough is due to start later this month, once enough people are signed up.

The course, called Positive Relationships, aims to help Slough men find healthier and safer solutions to relationship-based conflict.

Any men aged 18 or over who are in heterosexual relationships and are worried about their behaviour towards their wives, partners or children and want to make a positive change can call Sue Arnold on 07464 647647 or Angharad Jones on 07779 585796.

Sue and Angharad will be able to give information about the group which will be held in the evenings, starting later this month.

Angharad Jones from Thames Valley Police, said: “We recognise that there is not always support for men wanting to address their behaviour.

“We want to offer them the opportunity to do this in a safe, supportive and non-judgemental environment.”

SBC cabinet member for consumer protection and regulation Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The Safer Slough Partnership believes there is a real need for support specifically for men who recognise that their behaviour towards the people they love is not healthy.

“The Positive Relationships course will give them a safe space to share their problems and hopefully find new strategies for coping with life at home.”