Trio jailed for 33 years after attack in Slough left victim needing surgery

Two men from Slough and an associate from London who left a man needing surgery after a brutal assault have been jailed for a combined 33 years.

Haroon Shouqat, 38, of Boulters Close, Cippenham, Amjid Hussain, 45, of Hawthorne Crescent, Slough and Mohammed Qasim, 24, of Stockwell Road, London, were jailed at Reading Crown Court on Friday last week.

At around 2.30pm on January 6, a 34-year-old man was assaulted by the trio in Burlington Avenue Slough. Qasim used a weapon during the attack.

The victim suffered multiple facial injuries and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital before being transferred to Northwick Park Hospital for surgery. He has since been discharged.

All three men were charged the day after the attack.

Qasim pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon, while Shouqat and Hussain were each found guilty of a count of GBH on Wednesday, July 18.

Qasim recieved a 15 year sentence while Shouqat and Hussain were each jailed for nine years.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Richard Ayres, of Force CID at Slough Police Station, said: “Thames Valley Police will always investigate incident of this nature and investigate thoroughly to bring offenders to justice.

“We are satisfied with the sentences handed out by the court.”