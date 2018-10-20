Slough Youth Parliament and Eastenders' Alex James Phelps back #ReachOut campaign

A campaign to tackle loneliness and social isolation in Slough is being backed by Slough Youth Parliament (SYP).

The #ReachOut initiative aims to improve the health and wellbeing of Slough residents by encouraging people to ‘reach out’ and seek help and support if they are feeling lonely or socially isolated, as well as offer advice to people wanting to help those who are lonely or isolated.

Members of SYP, who are aged 11 to 19, decided to support #ReachOut as they felt it tied in with their manifesto commitment to reduce the stigma around young people’s emotional and mental health needs and improve local support services.

Members have made campaign pledges to catch up with family members more often, check in on friends they have lost touch with and to talk to and make friends with people they would not normally speak to or who might seem stressed or lonely at school.

On social media, SYP plans to publicise the various groups youngsters in Slough can join to make friends, receive counseling and gain new skills.

Alex James Phelps, who played Travis Law-Hughes in Eastenders, also supports the #ReachOut campaign and has pledged to get back in touch with old friends he lost touch with due to his acting schedule.

He said one of the storylines he was involved with in Eastenders was about school bullies, cyber bullying and Internet trolls.

“While the characters in the show felt they couldn’t speak out and thought they were alone and isolated in their situation, they couldn’t have been more wrong,” he said.

“If you’re going through anything similar, remember you are not alone, as there are so many people out there who can help.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/reach-out-links-for-young-people.aspx for information on organisations providing opportunities for young people to make friends.