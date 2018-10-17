Slough Borough Council aims to go cashless by December 2019

A goal to only take electronic payments for services by December 2019 was agreed on at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) cabinet meeting on Monday.

SBC currently provides a front line cashiers service for residents to pay at MyCouncil, Landmark Place, Slough High Street, which includes cash, card and cheque payment options.

A report presented at the meeting at St Martins Place, Bath Road, said cashless payments and finance technology should be seen as ‘an opportunity which can assist to help break cycles of dependency on frontline services’ and boost efficiency.

It said that SBC has been working with customers without bank accounts in preparation of the Government’s Universal Credit benefits system to ensure they have basic bank accounts to receive payments.

Coucillors acknowledged certain problems with SBC’s current payment systems which would need to be improved or altered to ensure a smooth transition to cashlessness.

Cabinet member for regulation and consumer protection Councillor Pavitar Mann (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said residents from her ward had complained to her about trying and failing to use the electronic payment kiosk at the Britwell Centre, with no IT support available over the weekend.

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) said: “They try and pay their bills via the kiosk and there isn’t the IT to do it and they go away unhappy.

“That’s somebody trying to do something via the technology we offer and they get let down.”

Cllr Swindlehurst said that pre-paid cards could potentially be used by residents who rely on cash.

Other suggestions from the council include an ‘online shop’ for products and services featuring a shopping basket and a check out and extending the QR codes currently featured on council tax and business rates bills to other bills.

Cabinet agreed to support the ambition to go cashless by December 2019 and approved the commencement of further investigative work including impact assessments and a detailed consultation.