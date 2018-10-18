Campaign encouraging people to talk about mental health launched in Slough

To mark World Mental Health Day, a campaign raising the awareness of the importance of looking after mental health was launched by Slough Borough Council (SBC) and the Slough Wellbeing Board.

The #NotAlone campaign apromotes the Five Ways to Wellbeing research by the New Economics Foundation, endorsed by mental health charity Mind.

The research outlines five straightforward steps everyone can take to look after themselves mentally.

Connecting with others, getting active, taking notice of the present moment, learning and giving back or volunteering are highlighted as key ways to look after mental wellbeing.

#NotAlone additionally aims to remind people that they are ‘not alone’ and that support is there if needed and to encourage people to point people in the direction of organisations or charities who can help.

The campaign wants to help people focus on what they can do instead of what they cannot and hopes to play a part in ending the stigma surrounding mental health.

The initiative was launched at an event at The Curve on Friday last week — organised by SBC and Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

The event brought mental health professionals and people affected by mental health together to talk about World Mental Health Day, which was on Wednesday, October 10.

SBC cabinet member for health and social care Cllr Natasa Pantelic (Lab, Cippenham Meadows) said: “This is a really important campaign as nobody should feel alone and unsupported.

“Looking after your mental health is as important as looking after your physical health, so I would encourage everyone to take some time out and follow the simple steps to improve their wellbeing.

“But if you think a mental health issue could be causing you or someone you know serious distress, please remember there are professionals and organisations across the borough who are here to help too.”

Visit www.slough.gov.uk/notalone to find out more about the campaign and

/www.slough.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/five-ways-to-wellbeing.aspx for details on the Five Ways to Wellbeing.