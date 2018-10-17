In pictures: Slough Half Marathon returns after 18 year absence

Runners smiled through the rain as they took on the Slough Half Marathon, which returned to the borough on Sunday after an 18 year hiatus.

The 13.1 mile course took in most of the town’s roads, starting and finishing at Salt Hill Park.

The race started 30 minutes later than scheduled, at 9.30am due to an accident on the A4 Bath Road.

British 800m Olympian Shelayna Oskan-Clarke was at the start line to sound the klaxon and set runners off.

Finishers received medals and goodie bags and trophies were presented to the top three male and female finishers, plus age group winners.

Scott Matthews of East Cheshire Harriers and Tameside AC won the men’s title with a time of 1:14:47.

The women’s race was won by Jill Collett, a Windsor based police officer from Datchet Dashers, who finished in 1:19:52, placing her fourth overall.

“It was a quick time for me,” said the 36-year-old who said she found her result ‘surprising’.

The mother-of-two competed in the Berlin Marathon in September where she says she did not get the best time.

She says her victory in Slough has given her a much needed confidence boost for the upcoming Dublin Marathon on Sunday, October 28.

A 5K fun run started 15 minutes after the half marathon, beginning and ending at Salt Hill Park, and including Baylis Park en route.

SBC cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “The Slough Half Marathon shone brightly through the wet conditions last weekend as we returned a great sporting event to our borough.

“Congratulations to everyone who took part, with many of our runners achieving impressive personal bests. “Participants raised substantial funds for a variety of charities and completed some amazing personal challenges on Sunday.

“A huge thank you to everyone who brought the Slough Half Marathon alive. An event of this scale would not have been possible without the support of an army of enthusiastic volunteers and the local residents who came out in force to offer words of support, water and jelly babies.”

Visit www.sportsystems.co.uk/ss/results/Slough%20Half%20Marathon/3590 for a full list of race times.

