Volunteer criticises organisation of Slough Half Marathon

A volunteer marshal has complained about aggressive drivers during the Slough Half Marathon on Sunday and a lack of support from the event’s organisers.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) said it had received a number of reports of ‘aggressive driving, behaviour and language’ during the event.

A marshal at the event, who asked not to be named, said she was told that motorists in Stoke Poges Lane drove directly into the barriers to knock them down.

The volunteer, who was stationed in Langley Road said there were no supervisors she could report to and felt isolated where she was. She said she waited for about an hour after the race had finished for someone to collect her bib before walking back with it to her home in central Slough.

“I wasn’t expecting somebody to come and hold my hand, I wouldn’t have volunteered if I was that sort of person, but just the acknowledgement that ‘yes, I’m here, I’m the person that you’re supposed to report to’.

She says she felt she could not go to the nearest toilet in Costa Coffee, Langley High Street, as there were no senior figures to report to.

An SBC spokeswoman said: “Overall, the response we have received to the Slough Half Marathon, before, during and after the event, has been hugely positive.

“A number of reports of aggressive driving, behaviour and language were received from both runners and volunteers.

“This dangerous and unacceptable behaviour displayed by a minority of residents and visitors is greatly disappointing. Event participants and volunteers should not be subjected to threatening behaviour, under any circumstances.

“We were greatly disappointed to hear that some of our volunteers felt unsupported during the Slough Half Marathon and we apologise to anyone who felt this way.

“We are taking on board all of the feedback we have received, both good and bad, to help provide better support and guidance to our volunteers in the future.”

She said advanced warning letters sent out to all Slough residents outlining road closures, in conjunction with messaging on social media, in local newspapers, road signage and the council’s website.

“Unfortunately, we understand not all residents may have received their letters ahead of the event,” she added.

