Slough Borough Council gives update on town centre HQ move

An update on plans for Slough Borough Council (SBC) to move to a six-storey building in Windsor Road was given at a cabinet meeting on Monday.

SBC expects to move into 25 Windsor Road in May 2019 and plans to let the top two floors to commercial organisations.

The council has hired construction firms Kier and Bouygues, energy company Ameresco and service providers Avarto as contractors.

Bouygues has started fitting out the office while Kier has been contracted to rectify defects in the building.

Cabinet member for environment and leisure Cllr Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said he welcomed the use of solar panels on the roof but said other steps are needed to ‘future proof’ the building.

It is not yet known how much the building was bought for from Observatory House (Jersey) Ltd in July.