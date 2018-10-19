Paramedics praise woman's quick thinking after Slough crash

A paramedic has praised the quick-thinking of a member of the public following a car crash in Slough early on Sunday morning.

Lauren Allen, 24, put herself into ‘an incredibly serious situation’ after a driver overturned his car in Bath Road, opposite Montem Way.

The crash occurred before the start of Slough Half Marathon and two paramedics, who were near the scene of the incident, were first to arrive.

They broke the back window of the vehicle and revived the driver with a defibrillator.

Lauren (pictured above), who works at Slough Ice Arena next to the crash scene,assisted the paramedics before more back-up arrived.

The driver was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and at the time of going to press he was in the critical care unit after undergoing a procedure.

He was reported as ‘talking’ by 8am on the morning of the crash.

Paramedic Lee Sachse acknowledged Lauren’s crucial help.

He said: “The accident was an incredibly difficult scene due to the severity of injuries, casualty location and weather conditions.

“During the initial phase of the incident there was just my colleague and I on scene from the emergency services. However, we were assisted greatly by two bystanders, one of which I remember to be wearing an ‘Everyone Active’ uniform.

“The young lady came into an incredibly serious situation and offered assistance until further help arrived.

“She was calm and helpful setting up probably unfamiliar equipment allowing me to concentrate on other interventions.

“This no doubt contributed to the good outcome for the patient.”

Lifeguard Lauren, from Reading, was equally as appreciative of the paramedics following the crash.

She said: “I don’t think paramedics get enough respect for what they do when they are the initial person. He was the real hero.

“I was sat at reception when I saw a flashing light in the corner of my eye. There is no point in standing there, you have got to think if it is someone that you knew – you would want someone to help.

“I didn’t want to be in the way but I wanted to help. You have got to put yourself in a position where you know what you are going to do.

“I helped get the oxygen tank working, and applied this to him.

“I stayed throughout the whole time ensuring nothing disconnected and waited just in case I needed to take over CPR if help hadn’t arrived quickly. After what felt like 10 minutes, the guy had a pulse again.”

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed, but Thames Valley Police said it is not investigating.

The incident, which was also attended by two fire crews from Slough, pushed back the start of the half marathon by half-an-hour.