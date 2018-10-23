Mayor of Slough visits refugee camp in Lebanon

The Mayor of Slough has told of his ‘eye opening’ experience at a refugee camp in Lebanon.

Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham Lea) visited a camp holding more than 200 families, many of whom are from Syria, between Wednesday, October 3 and Friday, October 5.

Volunteers from Slough based humanitarian aid charity Khalsa Aid are working with Lebanese civil society organisation Sawa for Development and Aid and non-governmental organisation Jusoor.

Cllr Sohal said he was ‘really impressed’ with the education provided to youngsters in the camp.

Two schools have been set up at the camp in the Beqaa Valley, close to the Syrian border, for children aged five to 12 and another for 13 to 18 year olds.

Activities for young people include arts and crafts, woodwork, sewing and stitching, music workshops and sports including basketball.

“I was very impressed by the school they are running,” said the Mayor.

They help them to stand on their own feet.”

Cllr Sohal said many of the children’s fathers had been killed in Syria.

“I’ve learnt a lot, it really opened my eyes,” Cllr Sohal said.

“I know what they have lost in Syria, still we are bringing some sort of change in their lives.”

Work is underway to set up a bakery at the camp, where youngsters will bake bread with ingredients provided by Khalsa Aid.