Glassdoor names Slough as best place to work in UK for second year running 

The borough has once again been named the best place to work in the UK by job website Glassdoor.

The town came first in Glassdoor’s 25 Best UK Towns and Cities to Work In ranking in 2017 and has retained its top spot this year, ahead of Gloucester and tech hub Cambridge.

The list, which is now in its third year, is compiled by ranking UK towns and cities with the highest Glassdoor score.

Towns and cities are judged on three equally weighted categories — how easy it is to get a job, how affordable it is to live there and how satisfied employees are working there.

Slough was said to have a high number of jobs compared to its population and relatively high average salaries compared to living costs.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) chief executive Josie Wragg, said: “Slough is a place like no other. We’re small in size but big on ambition and potential.

“Our vibrant town is a wonderful place to build and maintain a successful career.

“Slough offers people excellent job opportunities, affordable living and high levels of employee satisfaction.

“We have a thriving economy that continues to grow and great transport links, both within the UK and abroad.

“We are thrilled to be named the best UK town to work in for the second year running. We’re incredibly proud of our town and the talented and diverse workforce that is shaping our future.”

SBC leader Cllr James Swindlehurst (Lab, Cippenham Green) added: “Slough is a strong working town, home to all types of workers — from big business headquarters to smaller enterprises and entrepreneurs.“

He mentioned a how Slough was named the most productive place to work in the UK following a study by the Centre for Cities, beating London in to second place.

“We’re an economic success story, with more corporate headquarters in our town than the whole of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland put together,” Cllr Swindlehurst added.

“Slough means business and we have ambitious plans for our town.

“We are continuing to invest in our infrastructure, from schools, health and leisure, to transport and new homes.

“The arrival of Crossrail and the third runway at Heathrow will make us even more attractive as a place for business and investment.

“Our proud town is not only a great place to work, it’s a great place to live too.”

Glassdoor Economic Research Analyst Amanda Stansell said: “Slough is now firmly established as one of the best areas in the UK to work, because of its consistently high employee satisfaction and job opportunities relative to its population.

“It is also home to a huge range of employers. With plans now agreed for Heathrow’s third runway and the new Crossrail coming, its growth potential is very positive.”