Free mini opera performances to be held in Slough

London’s Royal Opera House is bringing its reimagined, pocket version of Verdi’s opera, La Traviata, to Slough on November 10, for a day of free performances.

Organised and held by HOME Slough, located in the old Topshop in Slough High Street, the audience will be waltzed through a 25 minute story of love, heartbreak and betrayal.

Performances will run throughout the day in five family friendly installments.

HOME Slough forms part of the Creative People and Places programme, which aims to increase opportunities and awareness of all the arts through a range of activities, from dance to visual arts.

Initiated and funded by Arts Council England through the National Lottery, Home Slough has overseen 21 projects in the borough which have reached 1.2 million people.

Visit https://bit.ly/2Cuoptm to book a performance.