Man from Slough who crashed into cars while escaping police jailed

A 30-year-old man from Slough who drove into two cars while attempting to evade police, has been jailed for five years for drug and driving offences.

At about 11pm on Monday, June 4, police officers attempted to stop Amir Chaudhry, of St Elmo Crescent, Slough, and pulled alongside him.

Chaudhry then reversed into a member of the public’s car, drove forward, and rammed a police vehicle with an officer still inside.

The officer suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

A quantity of drugs was found Chaudhry’s car and he was charged the following day.

At Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, Chaudhry pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, resisting a constable, driving with no insurance, failing to provide a sample when required and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He also admitted possession of class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine and class B drug cannabis with intent to supply.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Joshua Webber, of the Investigation Hub in Slough, said: “Chaudhry was caught thanks to quick and brave police work.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offences and demonstrates that drug dealing will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police or the courts.”