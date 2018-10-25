Man convicted of Slough burglary following police investigation

A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to burglary in Slough following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Steven Daly, of no fixed abode, forced himself into a property in Cowper Road and stole jewellery and electronics on September 10.

He was arrested and charged on Tuesday before being convicted of one count of burglary at Reading Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Investigating Officer Detective Constable Mark Franklin, of the Investigation Hub in Slough, thanked members of the public for providing information after the force issued a wanted appeal on social media.

He said: “We believe that this led to Daly handing himself in to police, which along with the dedicated investigation team, ultimately led to his guilty plea.”

He also thanked the victim for their support throughout the investigation.

Daly will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court but a date is yet to be confirmed.