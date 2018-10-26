Revived man thanks those who gave him 'another life'.

A man who was revived after a serious car accident in Slough has said he is grateful for being given ‘another life’.

Ash Lamba, 61, was on his way to work in Heathrow on Sunday, October 14, when he overturned his car on the Bath Road, near Montem Lane, shortly before the start of the Slough Half Marathon.

The incident delayed its start by 30 minutes.

It is believed Mr Lamba suffered a heart attack before the crash.

He had no pulse for nearly 10 minutes and, as reported in last week’s Express, he was saved by two paramedics who broke the window of his car and revived him with a defibrillator.

A bystander, Lauren Allen, who witnessed the crash, also assisted the paramedics.

The married father-of-two said he had been suffering from chest pains a few days before but does not recall any impact.

He said: “I got in my car, went down onto Bath Road and the next thing I remember is hearing voices saying ‘do not move, you have been in a serious road traffic accident’.

“I do not recall the impact or rolling of the car. It just went blank.

“I remember thinking at the time ‘was there anyone else involved?’

“I have really got to thank these guys – they are the real heroes.”

Ash was taken to the critical care unit at Wexham Park Hospital for eight days and was released on Monday.

He received stent and heart surgery and now has a ‘built-in’ defibrillator in his shoulder, which will monitor any irregular heart beats and can kickstart his heart if it fails to beat.

“The NHS are fantastic. We hear many things, but they were absolutely amazing,” Mr Lamba added. “I am so grateful – it feels like I have another life. I actually died.

“The following week it dawned on me. I looked at the paper and thought, did I actually come out of that? What I want to do now is get my wife, children, all the people around me, to look after themselves more.”

Mr Lamba has also spoken to Lauren and plans to meet and thank her.