Intel Security office to be converted into boutique apartments

An £18 million development project to turn the former Intel Security office in Bath Road 58 boutique apartments is set to start in December.

The building, located at 227 Bath Road, will be named New Eton House by developer SevenCapital and is expected to be completed by early 2020.

Sitting opposite Slough’s 474 acre Trading Estate, the building is situated just a 10 minute walk from the town centre and Slough Railway Station.

Residents will benefit from 74 parking spaces and 58 cycle spaces.

Flats will range in size from about 400 sq ft for the smaller one-bedroom units, to more than 780 sq ft for the largest two-bedroom unit,

Andy Foote, director at SevenCapital, said: “227 Bath Road, now New Eton House, is an impressive building in a fantastic location at the heart of Slough’s thriving commercial district.

“Its internal infrastructure and external aesthetic, in particular its floor to ceiling windows, will form great foundations for a first-class apartment development that we believe Slough is calling out for.”

Apartments will go on sale for off-plan purchase on November 10, with sizes ranging from 400 sq ft for a one-bedroom apartment and 780 sq ft for a two-bedroom apartment.