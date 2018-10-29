Slough shoppers support public vote on Brexit deal, according to Lib Dem survey

Shoppers in the borough expressed support for a public vote on the final terms of Brexit when asked by Slough Liberal Democrats on Saturday.

On Saturday, October 27, campaigners spent the morning in Langley’s Harrow Market and then the afternoon in Farnham Road in Slough, asking passers by to answer questions about Brexit.

Passers-by stuck coloured stickers in yes, don’t know and no columns to indicate their answers.

The Liberal Democrats say that out of the 108 people who stopped to take part, 80 backed a public vote on any final deal, compared to six saying they were not sure and 22 opposing a vote.

Fewer than five per cent of participants thought Brexit is going well compared to 80 per cent who said the opposite.

When asked if they thought Brexit would be bad for the NHS, 65 per cent of respondents said no and 13 per cent said yes.

A total of 65 per cent thought Brexit would be bad for the economy compared to 20 per cent thinking it would be good for it.

Chairman of Slough Lib Dems Robert Plimmer said he expected this sort of response.

“This is not surprising as people find out more about the damage Brexit is already doing to the NHS and the economy,” he said.

“People should have the right to have the final say on the Brexit deal, with the option to remain in the EU.

“Now we know more about what Brexit really means, this vital decision for the future of all should not be left to the few politicians in Parliament, but should be made by the people.”

Mr Plimmer said staff shortages in the NHS and social care are being worsened as EU nationals leave the country and fewer are recruited.

Matthew Taylor from campaign group Slough For Europe said: “Whether people voted leave or remain, it is clear to them now that whatever is delivered by the government will be very different to what was promised by the Leave Campaign in 2016. Nobody voted to be worse off. “We know a lot more now than we did then about how Brexit will look, yet the government seems unwilling to adapt its course.”