In pictures: SPICE supporters take on 24 hour triathlon to fund Canada trip

Skaters, volunteers and supporters of Slough based ice skating team Special People on Ice (SPICE) endured a 24 hour triathlon over the weekend, raising money to attend a hockey tournament in Canada.

The SPICE Jets hockey team hope to attend the 25th annual Special Hockey Tournament in Toronto in March next year and set itself a target of £5,000 for its 3556 mile trip.

About £4,500 was raised between Saturday and Sunday when about 60 fundraisers spent 24 hours running, walking, cycling and cross training at the Slough Ice Arena in Montem Lane.

Participants pledged 15 minute segments of exercise, allowing people to do as much or as little as they felt able to do.

Sophie Kayani, a parent of one of the skaters, and volunteer hockey coach Ian Beecroft each completed about 21 hours of exercise.

Ian, whose longest single break was for one hour, put his skates on and went to coach hockey on Sunday before going home for some well earned rest.

Club secretary Jo Hodgson said: “It was excellent, really really good. We had a fantastic turnout, loads and loads of people turned up.

“There were little tents set up in the gym and everything. There were people coming in and out all the time.”

Ages of participants ranged between about nine and 60.

Parents brought in cakes to fuel triathletes and one mother was given 200 bottles of water for free from Aldi.

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/spicejetstocanada?utm_term=VbM3Y9Mw7 to donate towards SPICE’s trip and www.spiceskating.org/ for more information on the club.