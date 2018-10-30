More than 60 Slough drivers still on road despite having 12 or more licence points

More than 60 drivers in the Slough area are still on the roads despite racking up enough penalty points on their licences for a driving ban.

DVLA data reveals that 61 drivers in the borough have managed to dodge a ban after being given 12 or more points — the normal threshold for losing a licence.

Road safety charity Brake has slammed the current system, which it says is allowing repeat offenders to exploit loopholes in the law.

Currently, if a driver can convince a magistrate that they, or an innocent party such as a family member, will face 'exceptional hardship' as a result of losing their licence they may be permitted to keep it.

The latest figures, which record penalty points as of July, show there are almost 11,000 drivers across Great Britain who have retained their licences despite passing the points limit, some with more than 40 or 50 points.

In Slough the highest number of points received by one driver who is still allowed to drive is 21.

The data is recorded by postcode district, so some drivers could live just across the border in neighbouring local authority areas.

Brake campaigns director Joshua Harris said: “By ignoring the exploitation of the ‘exceptional hardship’ loophole that allows unsafe drivers to remain on our roads, the Government and courts are complicit in increasing the risk to the public.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right and if that privilege is not exercised responsibly, it must be taken away.”

The charity is calling for the loophole to be closed as part of its Roads to Justice campaign.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "The vast majority of drivers who get 12 penalty points are automatically disqualified.

“The courts have access to DVLA records which are taken into account, but sentencing is rightly a matter for independent judges based on the facts of each case.”

John Bache, Chair of the Magistrates Association, added: "The process for establishing exceptional hardship is robust – magistrates scrutinise every case very carefully and an individual would only avoid a ban if the magistrates sitting in the case are confident that exceptional hardship would genuinely be caused.”