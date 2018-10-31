Celebration of 100 years of women's suffrage to be held at The Curve

An invitation to bring along an inspiring woman to an event at The Curve celebrating 100 years of suffrage for women in the UK.

Attendees at William Street cultural centre on Saturday, November 12 are asked to share their chosen woman’s story and to share her achievements.

These women will have the chance to become part of a portrait exhibition of 100 inspiring women, which is expected to be displayed at The Curve.

The day, featuring a free lunch, is being organised by Slough Youth Parliament, Slough Borough Council and Slough based human rights charity Jeena International.

Slough Youth Parliament chairwoman and event leader Alaa Fawaz said: “Being inspired and inspiring other females is key to encouraging young women to achieve their dreams, especially in the political sphere.

“I am surrounded by hard-working and inspirational women who motivate me in every aspect of my life, so leading this event means that I can finally give back and use this as an opportunity to recognise the women who make or have made such a positive impact in Slough.”

The event, titled Women Leading Women, will run from 11.30am to 2pm.

Contact alaa.fawaz@hotmail.co.uk for further details and search for the event on www.eventbrite.co.uk to reserve a place.