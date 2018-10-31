Free tickets for Slough Bonfire and Firework Spectacular up for grabs

Free tickets for Saturday’s Slough Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular are up for grabs from The Express.

The annual event, run by Slough Borough Council and sponsored by The Express, will feature a 20 minute firework display and a real bonfire about 60 foot high.

The spectacle which draws in about 13,000 people every year, will also include funfair rides, free parking and a variety of food stalls.

The Express is offering the chance to win three family tickets and five adult tickets to those who can answer the following question — which of the borough’s park does the show take place in?

Family tickets are for families of two adults and two children, one adult and three children, two senior and two children or one adult, one senior and two children.

Send your answer with your name and daytime telephone number to GraceW@baylismedia.co.uk by 10am on Friday.

Winning contestants will be informed and can pick up their tickets before 5pm on Friday at our office at 48 Bell Street, Maidenhead or at Slough Borough Council’s office at St Martins Place, Bath Road, Slough.

