Police 'growing concerned' over missing man last seen in Slough

Thames Valley Police is appealing to help trace a 55-year-old man who has gone missing from Slough.

Ashok Kumar was last seen at an address on Carlisle Road, Slough at around 8am on Thursday, November 1.

He is Asian, around 5ft 4ins tall, with a stocky build and is balding with grey hair on the sides of his head.

Ashok was dressed in a Nike cap, black jacket, blue cargo shorts and black boots.

He is known to frequent a Sainsbury’s shop on Uxbridge Road in Slough.

Ashok is also believed to have used the number 81 bus service from Uxbridge Road.

He could also be in Canary Wharf, London where he works.

Officers are growing concerned for his safety as he has limited access to money, with no bank card or mobile phone.

Ashok speaks limited English but does speak Punjabi.

Investigating Officer, Inspector Chloe Robinson, of High Wycombe station, said: “We are growing concerned for Ashok’s welfare and would urge anyone who thinks they see him to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information on Ashok’s whereabouts should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180334311.