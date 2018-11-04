Pets corner: Bi Bi at Battersea's Old Windsor Centre

Bi Bi is a bright, energetic young dog who is a great ambassador for her breed.

The 13-month-old is a large girl who shows typical Akita behaviour, so is looking for new owners who understand an Akita and are able to provide what a dog of her size will need.

Bi Bi is lovely with other dogs and enjoys nothing more than a good play session or a chill walk with her friends and would be happy to live with another dog in her new home.

She will make the perfect Akita companion. If this is for you, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre at bow.rehomers@ battersea.org.uk or call 01784 494443.