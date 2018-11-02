SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 02
11 °C
Sat, 03
13 °C
Sun, 04
12 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Herbies Pizza in Farnham Road closed due to 'serious cockroach infestation'

    A pizza takeaway in Farnham Road with a ‘serious cockroach infestation’ has been shut down by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

    Environmental health officers from the council’s served a Food Hygiene Prohibition Notice on Herbies Pizza, 290 Farnham Road today (Friday).

    SBC says this is due to a ‘serious cockroach infestation in the kitchen, which was assessed as an imminent risk to health’.

    A hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court is scheduled for Tuesday for council officers to present evidence to seek confirmation of SBC’s actions and to obtain a Food Hygiene Prohibition Order.

    The eatery will remain closed until it is assessed as no longer posing a health risk and officers lift the order.

    The council says prohibitions are made only in the most serious of cases.

    The council’s food and safety team is working to support the business and to eradicate the health risk as soon as possible.

     

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved