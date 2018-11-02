Herbies Pizza in Farnham Road closed due to 'serious cockroach infestation'

A pizza takeaway in Farnham Road with a ‘serious cockroach infestation’ has been shut down by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Environmental health officers from the council’s served a Food Hygiene Prohibition Notice on Herbies Pizza, 290 Farnham Road today (Friday).

SBC says this is due to a ‘serious cockroach infestation in the kitchen, which was assessed as an imminent risk to health’.

If you were thinking of a Friday night pizza, Herbies on Farnham Road is off the menu as we’ve closed it due to a massive infestation of cockroaches in their kitchen with an imminent risk to public health #foodsafety @SloughPH @SloughLeader pic.twitter.com/8zWumklK93 — SBC (@SloughCouncil) November 2, 2018

A hearing at Slough Magistrates’ Court is scheduled for Tuesday for council officers to present evidence to seek confirmation of SBC’s actions and to obtain a Food Hygiene Prohibition Order.

The eatery will remain closed until it is assessed as no longer posing a health risk and officers lift the order.

The council says prohibitions are made only in the most serious of cases.

The council’s food and safety team is working to support the business and to eradicate the health risk as soon as possible.