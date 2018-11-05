Armistice centenary beacon lighting ceremony to be held at Salt Hill Park

A beacon lighting ceremony will be be held in Salt Hill Park to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War.

On Sunday, November 11, the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal (Lab, Wexham, Lead) will host the ceremony as in line with beacon lighting events across the country.

Councillors will also read First World War poetry and a roll call of everyone from Slough who gave their lives during The Great War.

Candles will also be lit to remember the war dead.

Cllr Sohal said: “On the centenary of armistice I would like anyone who wants to pay respects to those residents who gave their lives to save ours, to join me in Salt Hill Park as Slough remembers.”

The event starts at 6.45pm, the beacon will be lit at 7pm with poetry and the roll call following. The event will close at around 8pm. Candles will be provided.

Slough Borough Council leader Cllr James Swindlehurst said: “The 100th anniversary event gives us not only time to record and remember what was endured, but also to see beyond the mud and blood of the war.

“It gives time to reflect on the sheer scale of human sacrifice it brought and the bravery of many men and women who fought so there might be peace in their lifetimes and for generations to come.”