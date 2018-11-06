Police search for missing 14-year-old who could be in Slough area

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl who could be in the Slough area.

Olivia Joel, 14, was last seen on Halloween in the Snow Hill area of Wolverhampton.

It is believed that since then, she may have travelled to the Slough area and Thames Valley Police is working to locate her.

Olivia is mixed race with black and pink shoulder length afro hair, brown eyes a slim build and a nose piercing.

When Olivia was last seen she was wearing a dark blue or black hooded Nike top, a black jacket with fur around the collar, black leggings and black Nike Air Jordan trainers.

As well as Slough, Olivia is known to frequent Bedford and London.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Oliver Brixey, based at Slough police station, said: “We are increasingly concerned about Olivia’s well-being and would like to speak to anyone who has any information as to her whereabouts.

“Olivia, if you see this appeal, please let us know that you are safe and well. You are not in any trouble.”

Anyone with information should call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 1199 (5/11).