Five teenage girls charged after man stabbed opposite Slough Railway Station

Five teenage girls have been charged after a man was assaulted and stabbed opposite Slough Railway Station on Thursday, November 1.

A group stole property from a man in Brunel Way before he was attacked and suffered a stab wound.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested and charged on the same day with grievous bodily harm, theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

Another three girls aged 17, 15 and 13 were also arrested and charged on the same day with grievous bodily harm and theft.

A 16-year-old was charged on Saturday, November 3 with grievous bodily harm following her arrest on Friday, November 2.

The girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are all due to appear at Maidenhead Youth Court today (Thursday).