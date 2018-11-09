Tents of homeless people camping outside Slough church slashed

Concerns have been raised after the tents used by homeless people who are camping outside a town centre church were slashed open.

For several months, homeless people have camped on ground outside St Ethelberts Catholic Church in Wellington Street, close to The Curve.

Thames Valley Police has received reports of several tents being damaged at about 1.20pm on Tuesday and is investigating the incident.

Shin Dhother, founder of homeless support group Slough Outreach, says the occupants have since been found and says they have told him they were attacked on Friday last week.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference 43180339148.