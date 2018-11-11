'Extravagant' firework display to follow Slough Christmas lights switch-on

A range of attractions are lined up for Slough’s annual Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 17.

Free entertainment will include a preview of Beauty and the Beast, the pantomime which will be showing at The Curve from December 15, and performances of music and dance from Elite Drummers, Pop Goes the Choir, Creative Academy, Sesha Natya Niketan and Gaiczek and Lensa Polana.

The event in Slough Town Square, sponsored by the Express and run by Slough Borough Council, will also include a raffle, with prizes donated by retailers, including an Amazon Echo, a Fitbit and a Nutribullet.

One winner will help turn on the lights with Santa and the Mayor of Slough Cllr Paul Sohal.

Lynsey Hellewell, the council’s commercial and events officer, said the switch-on will be followed by five minutes of fireworks, ‘quite a nice and extravagant display’.

The event will run at 1-6pm.