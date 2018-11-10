Silhouette soldiers placed in Slough town centre

Tommy silhouette’s have been placed in the town centre to commemorate the Armistice Day centenary.

One has been placed outside Starbucks in Slough High Street and another inside The Curve in William Street.

The Curve’s silhouette will be paired with another one at Sunday evening’s ceremony in Salt Hill Park.

The Slough Remembers event will take place at 6.45pm at Salt Hill Park and is part of the national Battle's Over Beacons of Light commemorations.