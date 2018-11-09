SITE INDEX

    • Police appeal for witnesses following death of Slough driver in Beaconsfield crash

    Police are appealing for witnesses after a Slough driver died following a crash in Beaconsfield.

    The driver, a man in his late 70s, had been travelling towards the M40 on the A355 in Dorney Hill North at about 2.15pm on Wednesday, October 31 when his car left the road.

    He received treatment at Wexham Park Hospital but died later that night.

    A woman in her 80s, also from Slough, who was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and is currently being treated at Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital.

    Investigating officer PC Anthony Gibson, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “We are appealing for information following this road traffic collision in which a man sadly died and a woman was injured.

    “We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.”

    Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43180332919.

