Slough Foodbank appeals for volunteers for Tesco collection

06:00PM, Monday 12 November 2018
Volunteers will be collecting food for Slough Foodbank at Tesco in Brunel Way and Wellington Street from Thursday, November 29 until Saturday, December 1.
During the three days, the foodbank hopes to man the store with 12 volunteers per hour and is looking for people to get involved.
The job would involve giving out Slough Foodbank ‘shopping lists’ to customers as they come into the story and to encourage them to donate food, toiletries and other essentials for people in crisis.
Throughout the day, donated items would need to be loaded into crates and then into the Slough Foodbank van in the car park.
Volunteers would be required to sign up for as many two hour shifts between 9am and 5pm.
